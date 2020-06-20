All apartments in Roswell
603 Mill Pond Road
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:14 PM

603 Mill Pond Road

603 Mill Pond Road · (678) 851-9970
Location

603 Mill Pond Road, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Roswell. Large open floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, walk in closets. Awesome location in the Hidden Lake community w/ park like setting and great amenities including pool, tennis, gazebo, lake, swings, and trail. Unit overlooks wooded area opposite the parking lot with walk out patio w/ additional storage for quiet relaxation. Washer/Dryer available. Energy efficient windows, and low heating/cooling cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
603 Mill Pond Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 603 Mill Pond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
603 Mill Pond Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 603 Mill Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 603 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 603 Mill Pond Road does offer parking.
Does 603 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Mill Pond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
Yes, 603 Mill Pond Road has a pool.
Does 603 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 603 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Mill Pond Road has units with dishwashers.
