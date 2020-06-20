603 Mill Pond Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Roswell. Large open floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, walk in closets. Awesome location in the Hidden Lake community w/ park like setting and great amenities including pool, tennis, gazebo, lake, swings, and trail. Unit overlooks wooded area opposite the parking lot with walk out patio w/ additional storage for quiet relaxation. Washer/Dryer available. Energy efficient windows, and low heating/cooling cost.