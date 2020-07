Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

The perfect move-in-ready rental to call home! Just in time to enjoy the pool and tennis at highly desirable Edenwilde. So much space for storage and 7 bedrooms. New hardwoods, renovated kitchen w/island looking into family room. Master on Main w/sitting room/office and another bedroom/bath on main level great for guest/playroom/office. New deck overlooking large flat backyard. Unlimited potential in the basement - media room, rec room, gym, etc.