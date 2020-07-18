All apartments in Roswell
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
5022 Garrett Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5022 Garrett Court

5022 Garrett Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5022 Garrett Ct, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic townhome features kitchen with 42" Linen Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Recessed Can Lights, and Stainless Appliances with Gas Cooktop. Hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor and hardwood treads stairs with decorative iron rail. Upstairs you'll find two secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a niche loft area. Additionally there is a grand owner's suite with a stunning bath and massive walk-in closet. This is your chance to live in a gated community in desirable Johns Creek!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5022 Garrett Court have any available units?
5022 Garrett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 5022 Garrett Court have?
Some of 5022 Garrett Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5022 Garrett Court currently offering any rent specials?
5022 Garrett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5022 Garrett Court pet-friendly?
No, 5022 Garrett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 5022 Garrett Court offer parking?
Yes, 5022 Garrett Court offers parking.
Does 5022 Garrett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5022 Garrett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5022 Garrett Court have a pool?
No, 5022 Garrett Court does not have a pool.
Does 5022 Garrett Court have accessible units?
No, 5022 Garrett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5022 Garrett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5022 Garrett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
