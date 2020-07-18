5022 Garrett Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This fantastic townhome features kitchen with 42" Linen Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Recessed Can Lights, and Stainless Appliances with Gas Cooktop. Hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor and hardwood treads stairs with decorative iron rail. Upstairs you'll find two secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a niche loft area. Additionally there is a grand owner's suite with a stunning bath and massive walk-in closet. This is your chance to live in a gated community in desirable Johns Creek!