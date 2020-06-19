All apartments in Roswell
5004 Lexington Dr
5004 Lexington Dr

5004 Lexington Dr · (404) 308-0829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5004 Lexington Dr, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Gated Community, Traditionl Brick Townhome, Hardwood Floors, Living Rm w/ Fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Breakfast Bar, Dining Area, Powder Rm, Master on Main with Fireplace, Large Master Bath w/ Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Laundry Rm, Upper level has two Bedrooms w/ Jack and Jill Bath, Private Fenced Patio Courtyard. 2-Car Garage. Walk-in pantry, Freshly Painted. Swim Community, Owner pays HOA which includes trash, sewer & water. Tenant pays for gas and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Lexington Dr have any available units?
5004 Lexington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Lexington Dr have?
Some of 5004 Lexington Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Lexington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Lexington Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Lexington Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Lexington Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 5004 Lexington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Lexington Dr does offer parking.
Does 5004 Lexington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Lexington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Lexington Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Lexington Dr has a pool.
Does 5004 Lexington Dr have accessible units?
No, 5004 Lexington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Lexington Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Lexington Dr has units with dishwashers.
