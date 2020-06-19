5004 Lexington Dr

Amenities
Gated Community, Traditionl Brick Townhome, Hardwood Floors, Living Rm w/ Fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counters, Gas Cooktop, Breakfast Bar, Dining Area, Powder Rm, Master on Main with Fireplace, Large Master Bath w/ Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Laundry Rm, Upper level has two Bedrooms w/ Jack and Jill Bath, Private Fenced Patio Courtyard. 2-Car Garage. Walk-in pantry, Freshly Painted. Swim Community, Owner pays HOA which includes trash, sewer & water. Tenant pays for gas and electricity.