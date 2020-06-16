All apartments in Roswell
408 High Creek Trce
408 High Creek Trce

408 High Creek Trace · No Longer Available
Location

408 High Creek Trace, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
$300 Move in Special. Available immediately!

This place has it all with new paint. hardwood floors in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Granite counter-tops in kitchen and newer appliances. Beautiful deck with serene views. SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE HERE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/951201

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

408 High Creek Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Some of 408 High Creek Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
408 High Creek Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 408 High Creek Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
No, 408 High Creek Trce does not offer parking.
No, 408 High Creek Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 408 High Creek Trce does not have a pool.
No, 408 High Creek Trce does not have accessible units.
No, 408 High Creek Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
