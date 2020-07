Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous golf course home that is located on Country Club of Roswell. Renovated home w/ over $20k in upgrades; oversized great room with built-in cabinets, full of windows looking over the 14th green. Renovated kitchen, granite counters, SS apps, hardwoods throughout main, ; secondary bedrooms are huge. Master spa has granite counters as well as secondary. Huge double decks on terrace level and main level.