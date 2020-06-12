4045 Edgecomb Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Beautiful Like New End Unit townhouse close to Historic Roswell. New Carpet through out, just painted, refaced master bath tub, new footing in laundry room. Located in a private cul de sac in the community. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 full plus 2-1/2 baths. huge & bright great rm w/fplc, eat -in kitchen, hardwood floors in main floor, upgraded fixtures thru out, king sized master bedroom, , one bedroom on ground floor, 1 car garage, plenty of guest parking, easy access to walkways, community meadows, must see, convenient to everything.