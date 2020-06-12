All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 4045 Edgecomb Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
4045 Edgecomb Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

4045 Edgecomb Drive

4045 Edgecomb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4045 Edgecomb Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful Like New End Unit townhouse close to Historic Roswell. New Carpet through out, just painted, refaced master bath tub, new footing in laundry room. Located in a private cul de sac in the community. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 full plus 2-1/2 baths. huge & bright great rm w/fplc, eat -in kitchen, hardwood floors in main floor, upgraded fixtures thru out, king sized master bedroom, , one bedroom on ground floor, 1 car garage, plenty of guest parking, easy access to walkways, community meadows, must see, convenient to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Edgecomb Drive have any available units?
4045 Edgecomb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 4045 Edgecomb Drive have?
Some of 4045 Edgecomb Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 Edgecomb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Edgecomb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Edgecomb Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4045 Edgecomb Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 4045 Edgecomb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4045 Edgecomb Drive offers parking.
Does 4045 Edgecomb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Edgecomb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Edgecomb Drive have a pool?
No, 4045 Edgecomb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4045 Edgecomb Drive have accessible units?
No, 4045 Edgecomb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Edgecomb Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 Edgecomb Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College