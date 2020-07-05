All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 400 Saddle Horn Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
400 Saddle Horn Cir
Last updated December 9 2019 at 6:03 PM

400 Saddle Horn Cir

400 Saddle Horn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Saddle Horn Circle, Roswell, GA 30076
Saddle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home is located in a highly desired school district- Hembree Springs Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle & Milton High School. Vaulted ceiling & beautiful hardwood flooring throughout common areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops, large island & plenty of cabinetry. Private office or sitting room & separate dining room with a bay window overlooking the backyard. Two master bedrooms with updated en-suite bathrooms & walk-in closets. Additional bedroom is spacious. Flagstone patio and fenced in yard complete this package deal. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Saddle Horn Cir have any available units?
400 Saddle Horn Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Saddle Horn Cir have?
Some of 400 Saddle Horn Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Saddle Horn Cir currently offering any rent specials?
400 Saddle Horn Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Saddle Horn Cir pet-friendly?
No, 400 Saddle Horn Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 400 Saddle Horn Cir offer parking?
No, 400 Saddle Horn Cir does not offer parking.
Does 400 Saddle Horn Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Saddle Horn Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Saddle Horn Cir have a pool?
No, 400 Saddle Horn Cir does not have a pool.
Does 400 Saddle Horn Cir have accessible units?
No, 400 Saddle Horn Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Saddle Horn Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Saddle Horn Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College