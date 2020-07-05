400 Saddle Horn Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful home is located in a highly desired school district- Hembree Springs Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle & Milton High School. Vaulted ceiling & beautiful hardwood flooring throughout common areas. Kitchen has granite counter tops, large island & plenty of cabinetry. Private office or sitting room & separate dining room with a bay window overlooking the backyard. Two master bedrooms with updated en-suite bathrooms & walk-in closets. Additional bedroom is spacious. Flagstone patio and fenced in yard complete this package deal. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!