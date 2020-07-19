386 Teal Court

Amenities

For more information, contact Maria Cortes-Blease at (770) 256-2545. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6092681 to view more pictures of this property. Location! Location! A MUST SEE!! Beautifully renovated unit in BEST neighborhood in Roswell with great amenities, clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, lake, and designated bike lanes, near the Chattahoochee River with walking trails. This spacious top 2 bed/2 full bath features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, remote controlled ceiling fans/LED lights. Newly upgraded HVAC Trane system. The rear deck w/great view to pristine hardwood area is perfect for entertaining in great quiet community. LEASE PURCHASE OPTION.