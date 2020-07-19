All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

386 Teal Court

386 Teal Court · No Longer Available
Location

386 Teal Court, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
For more information, contact Maria Cortes-Blease at (770) 256-2545. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6092681 to view more pictures of this property. Location! Location! A MUST SEE!! Beautifully renovated unit in BEST neighborhood in Roswell with great amenities, clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, lake, and designated bike lanes, near the Chattahoochee River with walking trails. This spacious top 2 bed/2 full bath features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, remote controlled ceiling fans/LED lights. Newly upgraded HVAC Trane system. The rear deck w/great view to pristine hardwood area is perfect for entertaining in great quiet community. LEASE PURCHASE OPTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 Teal Court have any available units?
386 Teal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 386 Teal Court have?
Some of 386 Teal Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 Teal Court currently offering any rent specials?
386 Teal Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 Teal Court pet-friendly?
No, 386 Teal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 386 Teal Court offer parking?
No, 386 Teal Court does not offer parking.
Does 386 Teal Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 Teal Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 Teal Court have a pool?
Yes, 386 Teal Court has a pool.
Does 386 Teal Court have accessible units?
No, 386 Teal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 386 Teal Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 Teal Court does not have units with dishwashers.
