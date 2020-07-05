All apartments in Roswell
385 Pine Grove Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

385 Pine Grove Road

385 Pine Grove Road · (678) 494-0644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 Pine Grove Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
European Style- Gated Estate nestled on 5.53 acres within walking distance to Historic Roswell! Enjoy a lifestyle...shopping and dining in Roswell and home to enjoy your privacy featuring tennis courts, salt water swimming pool with gazebo, guest house/au pair suite, and custom poolside bar overlooking stunning lake! Wonderful unique floorplan offering distinguished features throughout...open concept perfect for entertaining and exquisite circular staircase. Beautiful lake views from nearly every window...sunroom with hot tub. Entertainer's dream, two level billiard and recreation room with full bar and stone fireplace! Chef's kitchen featuring top of the line appliances- double ovens and gas range. Renovation in 2017 plus additional updates...4 almost new HVAC units, tankless water heater, stonework/siding, designer paint, updated baths and more! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Pine Grove Road have any available units?
385 Pine Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Pine Grove Road have?
Some of 385 Pine Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Pine Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
385 Pine Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Pine Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 385 Pine Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 385 Pine Grove Road offer parking?
No, 385 Pine Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 385 Pine Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Pine Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Pine Grove Road have a pool?
Yes, 385 Pine Grove Road has a pool.
Does 385 Pine Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 385 Pine Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Pine Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Pine Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
