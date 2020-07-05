385 Pine Grove Road

Amenities

European Style- Gated Estate nestled on 5.53 acres within walking distance to Historic Roswell! Enjoy a lifestyle...shopping and dining in Roswell and home to enjoy your privacy featuring tennis courts, salt water swimming pool with gazebo, guest house/au pair suite, and custom poolside bar overlooking stunning lake! Wonderful unique floorplan offering distinguished features throughout...open concept perfect for entertaining and exquisite circular staircase. Beautiful lake views from nearly every window...sunroom with hot tub. Entertainer's dream, two level billiard and recreation room with full bar and stone fireplace! Chef's kitchen featuring top of the line appliances- double ovens and gas range. Renovation in 2017 plus additional updates...4 almost new HVAC units, tankless water heater, stonework/siding, designer paint, updated baths and more! A must see!