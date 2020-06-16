All apartments in Roswell
36 Goulding Place
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

36 Goulding Place

36 Goulding Place · No Longer Available
Location

36 Goulding Place, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
If cottage style is your style, this charming 1bdr, 1ba historic cottage in the heart of Downtown Roswell is for you. It is literally steps from Canton Street in the heart of the Downtown Historic Roswell district on Goulding Place, one of the most sought-after streets in the area. This cottage is all about location, location, location, with restaurants and shops within easy walking distance. And, both the bathroom and kitchen have been newly renovated, plus fresh paint throughout. There is a carport in the rear of the property for storage, or possible parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Goulding Place have any available units?
36 Goulding Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Goulding Place have?
Some of 36 Goulding Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Goulding Place currently offering any rent specials?
36 Goulding Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Goulding Place pet-friendly?
No, 36 Goulding Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 36 Goulding Place offer parking?
Yes, 36 Goulding Place offers parking.
Does 36 Goulding Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Goulding Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Goulding Place have a pool?
No, 36 Goulding Place does not have a pool.
Does 36 Goulding Place have accessible units?
No, 36 Goulding Place does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Goulding Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Goulding Place has units with dishwashers.
