36 Goulding Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace range

If cottage style is your style, this charming 1bdr, 1ba historic cottage in the heart of Downtown Roswell is for you. It is literally steps from Canton Street in the heart of the Downtown Historic Roswell district on Goulding Place, one of the most sought-after streets in the area. This cottage is all about location, location, location, with restaurants and shops within easy walking distance. And, both the bathroom and kitchen have been newly renovated, plus fresh paint throughout. There is a carport in the rear of the property for storage, or possible parking.