Roswell, GA
315 Pine Grove Road
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:45 AM

315 Pine Grove Road

315 Pine Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

315 Pine Grove Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
\"Brumblebee Cottage\" - This well known yellow house, walking distance to Canton Street, has history and charm galore. The original double door entry takes you into a light filled and oversized Family Room with decorative stone fireplace, built in bookcases, high ceilings and access to the stone floor sunroom with 3 walls of windows. The spacious kitchen has floor to ceiling cabinets with storage to spare, pantry and laundry/mud room. Renovated Master suite with walk in closet, 2nd closet with access to entertaining patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Pine Grove Road have any available units?
315 Pine Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Pine Grove Road have?
Some of 315 Pine Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Pine Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
315 Pine Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Pine Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 315 Pine Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 315 Pine Grove Road offer parking?
No, 315 Pine Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 315 Pine Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Pine Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Pine Grove Road have a pool?
No, 315 Pine Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 315 Pine Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 315 Pine Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Pine Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Pine Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.

