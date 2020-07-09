315 Pine Grove Road

Amenities

\"Brumblebee Cottage\" - This well known yellow house, walking distance to Canton Street, has history and charm galore. The original double door entry takes you into a light filled and oversized Family Room with decorative stone fireplace, built in bookcases, high ceilings and access to the stone floor sunroom with 3 walls of windows. The spacious kitchen has floor to ceiling cabinets with storage to spare, pantry and laundry/mud room. Renovated Master suite with walk in closet, 2nd closet with access to entertaining patio.