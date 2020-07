Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy community in great location, walking distance to Historic Roswell! Enjoy all the Chattahoochee has to offer - trails, parks, water activities & more! Convenient to GA-400 & get to interstates. Nice Kitchen w/ Granite Counters and includes Fridge! Wall of windows! Split bedroom floor plan, 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths, large walk in closets! Full size laundry room! that includes washer and dryer! NEW Carpet in both bedrooms! MOVE IN READY!