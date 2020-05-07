All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 303 Wynfield Estates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
303 Wynfield Estates Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:04 AM

303 Wynfield Estates Drive

303 Wynfield Estates Drive · (770) 365-4865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 Wynfield Estates Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Bright sunny home with new paint/flooring throughout located on a large private lot.Brick-Front home with 3-Car Side Entry Garage, offers a large open floor plan from Kitchen to Great Room with double-sided Fireplace,granite counter tops, eat in kitchen.Bedroom on the main level.The Master Suite offers 2 large closets & an extra room tucked in back of Master closet! Guest Suite with Private Bath Perfect backyard for entertaining! Large entertainment deck leads to beautifully landscaped and fenced, park-like backyard. Located in the highly coveted Roswell/Crabapple area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive have any available units?
303 Wynfield Estates Drive has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive have?
Some of 303 Wynfield Estates Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Wynfield Estates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Wynfield Estates Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Wynfield Estates Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Wynfield Estates Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Wynfield Estates Drive does offer parking.
Does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Wynfield Estates Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Wynfield Estates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Wynfield Estates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Wynfield Estates Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Wynfield Estates Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 303 Wynfield Estates Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way
Roswell, GA 30076
River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Atlantic Newtown
9230 Nesbit Ferry Rd
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity