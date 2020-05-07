303 Wynfield Estates Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Bright sunny home with new paint/flooring throughout located on a large private lot.Brick-Front home with 3-Car Side Entry Garage, offers a large open floor plan from Kitchen to Great Room with double-sided Fireplace,granite counter tops, eat in kitchen.Bedroom on the main level.The Master Suite offers 2 large closets & an extra room tucked in back of Master closet! Guest Suite with Private Bath Perfect backyard for entertaining! Large entertainment deck leads to beautifully landscaped and fenced, park-like backyard. Located in the highly coveted Roswell/Crabapple area.