295 Norcross Street

Amenities
Walk to downtown Roswell's famous Canton St! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Shiplap. Fire-pit in the back. This is a duplex split down the middle. Three beds, two baths townhouse on each side! Through the front door is two side by side ranch townhouses. Private and separate. You wont find 3 beds this close to Canton Street for this price!!
Small pets only. $500 non refundable pet deposit. 2nd pet $250.
$15 per pet per month
Both units are available. Unit without Carport is $1650 per month.
Owner is GA Real Estate Agent