Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

295 Norcross Street

295 Norcross Street · No Longer Available
Location

295 Norcross Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Walk to downtown Roswell's famous Canton St! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Shiplap. Fire-pit in the back. This is a duplex split down the middle. Three beds, two baths townhouse on each side! Through the front door is two side by side ranch townhouses. Private and separate. You wont find 3 beds this close to Canton Street for this price!!

Small pets only. $500 non refundable pet deposit. 2nd pet $250.
$15 per pet per month

Both units are available. Unit without Carport is $1650 per month.

Owner is GA Real Estate Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Norcross Street have any available units?
295 Norcross Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Norcross Street have?
Some of 295 Norcross Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Norcross Street currently offering any rent specials?
295 Norcross Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Norcross Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 Norcross Street is pet friendly.
Does 295 Norcross Street offer parking?
Yes, 295 Norcross Street does offer parking.
Does 295 Norcross Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Norcross Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Norcross Street have a pool?
No, 295 Norcross Street does not have a pool.
Does 295 Norcross Street have accessible units?
No, 295 Norcross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Norcross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 295 Norcross Street has units with dishwashers.
