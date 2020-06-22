295 Norcross Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Walk to downtown Roswell's famous Canton St! Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite, Shiplap. Fire-pit in the back. This is a duplex split down the middle. Three beds, two baths townhouse on each side! Through the front door is two side by side ranch townhouses. Private and separate. You wont find 3 beds this close to Canton Street for this price!!



Small pets only. $500 non refundable pet deposit. 2nd pet $250.

$15 per pet per month



Both units are available. Unit without Carport is $1650 per month.



Owner is GA Real Estate Agent