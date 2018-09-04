2940 Cedar Knoll Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly pool playground tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Roswell Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Feels like a nature retreat! Watch The Deer Feeding In Your Backyard From Your Kitchen & Dining Room Tables. 4BR/2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Traditional Home In Park Like Setting. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Kitchen Has An Informal Dining Area. Laundry Room & Guest Bathroom On Main Floor. Walk To The Elementary School In The Neighborhood. Incredible Neighborhood Amenities Include A 55 Acre Lake With Jogging/Walking Trails. Lakeside Clubhouse, Playground, Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts As Well As The Martin's Landing Chattahoochee River Clubhouse, Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts



Schools:

Elem: Jackson - Atlanta

Middle: Holcomb Bridge

High: Centennial

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly, breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Roswell Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE5018731)