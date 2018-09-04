2940 Cedar Knoll Dr

Amenities
Roswell Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Feels like a nature retreat! Watch The Deer Feeding In Your Backyard From Your Kitchen & Dining Room Tables. 4BR/2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Traditional Home In Park Like Setting. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Kitchen Has An Informal Dining Area. Laundry Room & Guest Bathroom On Main Floor. Walk To The Elementary School In The Neighborhood. Incredible Neighborhood Amenities Include A 55 Acre Lake With Jogging/Walking Trails. Lakeside Clubhouse, Playground, Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts As Well As The Martin's Landing Chattahoochee River Clubhouse, Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts
Schools:
Elem: Jackson - Atlanta
Middle: Holcomb Bridge
High: Centennial
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly, breed restrictions and more info
Will I qualify to rent for a Roswell Home For Rent?
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form
