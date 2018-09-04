All apartments in Roswell
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

2940 Cedar Knoll Dr

2940 Cedar Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Cedar Knoll Drive, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Roswell Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Feels like a nature retreat! Watch The Deer Feeding In Your Backyard From Your Kitchen & Dining Room Tables. 4BR/2.5 Bathroom 2 Story Traditional Home In Park Like Setting. Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Kitchen Has An Informal Dining Area. Laundry Room & Guest Bathroom On Main Floor. Walk To The Elementary School In The Neighborhood. Incredible Neighborhood Amenities Include A 55 Acre Lake With Jogging/Walking Trails. Lakeside Clubhouse, Playground, Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts As Well As The Martin's Landing Chattahoochee River Clubhouse, Swimming Pool & Tennis Courts

Schools:
Elem: Jackson - Atlanta
Middle: Holcomb Bridge
High: Centennial
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr have any available units?
2940 Cedar Knoll Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr have?
Some of 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Cedar Knoll Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr offer parking?
No, 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr has a pool.
Does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr have accessible units?
No, 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Cedar Knoll Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
