2730 Shadow Pine Drive

Look no more, make this Spacious, Traditional Two Story 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home with over 2,000 square feet of living area your home TODAY!



Located in a quiet North Fulton, Roswell neighborhood on cul-de-sac street.



Enter your home through a 2 story ceramic tile Foyer. Continue to a large Kitchen with breakfast area that opens to a covered patio area and a privacy fenced lush Backyard.



Separate Living Room and formal Dining Room with custom blinds are great for entertaining guests. Or relax in a Media Room/Great Room with gas fireplace and access to a large deck. Hardwood floors throughout the main level.



Continue upstairs to a large Master Suite, complete with a Master Bath with shower/tub combination. The Master Suite offers 2 closets. Three additional Bedrooms with ceiling fans share the upper level with a separate large tub/shower combination bath.



This home also features an oversized 2 car garage with level driveway. Additional access to the wooded private backyard is available through the garage.



Natural beauty surrounds this home!



Optional Swim/Tennis at adjoining Studdiford neighborhood!



Great Location - Easy access to GA-400, I285, GA-141, Shopping/Dining at The Forum, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, and North Point Mall. Minutes to Perimeter Mall and Buckhead.



Excellent North Fulton and Roswell schools: Hillside Elementary, Holcomb Bridge Middle, and Centennial High Schools



Roswell Georgia was voted in the Top 10 Best Places to live.



Roswell is conveniently located just north of Atlanta, convenient to GA-400 and I 285.



Residents Benefit Package

Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.



1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.

Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.



2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.

Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.



3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal

Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors



4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.



5) Filter Delivery

Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



6) Utility Assistance

Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.



7) Live Chat

Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website



8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)

Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.



9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month

Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs. For additional pet information please visit: https://atlanta.petscreening.com/

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent

Lease Length: One year lease

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

Contact us to schedule a showing.