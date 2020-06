Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bedroom town home in gated Heritage at Roswell community. End unit town home featuring large master suite with additional sitting room, one additional bedroom on the upper level, and large 3 bedroom and living area on the ground level. 3 and a half bathrooms Additional office, sun room and sitting room off master retreat. Spacious kitchen with island, with plenty of storage space on all floors.