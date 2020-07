Amenities

This is a wonderful three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with large workshop/bonus room in the basement. There are wood floors on the main floor and a spacious balcony overlooking private wooded lot. The master has two spacious closets and a bath with separate tub and shower. There is also a private two car drive under garage. Walking distance to schools, wonderful park and library. This home is convenient to everything! No pets please.