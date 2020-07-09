255 Elaine Dr.

Amenities

Updated 3 bed 2 bath ranch in Roswell close to Canton St. - Fantastic updated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to shops, restaurants, and nightlife on Canton St. Well maintained home with new windows, hardwood floors throughout, granite, stainless steel appliances. Great open floor plan with excellent closet and storage space. Massive unfinished basement perfect for a workshop, game/rec room. Quiet dead end street. Large lot with Landscaping included at $2000 as option.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4624038)