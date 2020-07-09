250 Thompson Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming home in historic Roswell Home was completely renovated in 2010 including new cabinets in kitchen, appliances and refinished hardwood floors . Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace Built in shelves in living room Master bedroom with hardwood floor and separate bath. 2 other bedrooms on main and guest bath. Finished office/bedroom in basement with closet plus additional room Spacious laundry room with shelves Fenced yard Short walk to Canton Street Restaurants, shops and Alive in Roswell, city parades and bike race