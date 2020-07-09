All apartments in Roswell
Location

250 Thompson Place, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Charming home in historic Roswell Home was completely renovated in 2010 including new cabinets in kitchen, appliances and refinished hardwood floors . Kitchen is open to family room with fireplace Built in shelves in living room Master bedroom with hardwood floor and separate bath. 2 other bedrooms on main and guest bath. Finished office/bedroom in basement with closet plus additional room Spacious laundry room with shelves Fenced yard Short walk to Canton Street Restaurants, shops and Alive in Roswell, city parades and bike race

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Thompson Place have any available units?
250 Thompson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Thompson Place have?
Some of 250 Thompson Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Thompson Place currently offering any rent specials?
250 Thompson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Thompson Place pet-friendly?
No, 250 Thompson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 250 Thompson Place offer parking?
Yes, 250 Thompson Place offers parking.
Does 250 Thompson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Thompson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Thompson Place have a pool?
No, 250 Thompson Place does not have a pool.
Does 250 Thompson Place have accessible units?
No, 250 Thompson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Thompson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Thompson Place has units with dishwashers.

