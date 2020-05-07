All apartments in Roswell
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

2470 Club Walk Trace

2470 Club Walk Trace · No Longer Available
Location

2470 Club Walk Trace, Roswell, GA 30022
Nesbit Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful private home located on cul-de-sac lot with pool. Main floor features master on main with hardwood floors and views of pool. Chef's kitchen with plenty of space for all-overlooks family room. Private backyard with amazing pool and hot tub. Perfect home for entertaining in an established neighborhood. All secondary bedrooms are oversized and located on the second level. Finished terrace level with access to pool. Active community features swim and tennis, as well as access to a community lake for fishing and kayaking. No smoking or pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2470 Club Walk Trace have any available units?
2470 Club Walk Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2470 Club Walk Trace have?
Some of 2470 Club Walk Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2470 Club Walk Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2470 Club Walk Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 Club Walk Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2470 Club Walk Trace is pet friendly.
Does 2470 Club Walk Trace offer parking?
Yes, 2470 Club Walk Trace offers parking.
Does 2470 Club Walk Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 Club Walk Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 Club Walk Trace have a pool?
Yes, 2470 Club Walk Trace has a pool.
Does 2470 Club Walk Trace have accessible units?
No, 2470 Club Walk Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 Club Walk Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2470 Club Walk Trace has units with dishwashers.
