2470 Club Walk Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful private home located on cul-de-sac lot with pool. Main floor features master on main with hardwood floors and views of pool. Chef's kitchen with plenty of space for all-overlooks family room. Private backyard with amazing pool and hot tub. Perfect home for entertaining in an established neighborhood. All secondary bedrooms are oversized and located on the second level. Finished terrace level with access to pool. Active community features swim and tennis, as well as access to a community lake for fishing and kayaking. No smoking or pets allowed.