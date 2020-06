Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home is in very good condition and will be available for you to move in as soon as possible. The location of this home is perfect as it is very close to Highway 400 and many major shopping centers. It has brand new steel Appliances, all new carpeting and brand new HVAC system. Rent Includes lawn Maintenance, water, sewer and pest. Credit, Criminal and employment verification required.