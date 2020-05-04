220 Wind Shadow Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Ranch Spectacular! Enjoy Historic Roswell lifestyle & gorgeous UPGRADED home! NEW paint, lighting, plumbing, HVAC, molding, ceilings, bookcases, doors, windows, appliances, cabinetry, hardwoods, tile, counter tops, open walls!!! Spacious, bright, pristine inside/brick beautiful outside w/screened porch, deck fenced, level, almost acre PRIVATE lot! Amazing "in-law/teen suite"terrace level, w/full kitchen, two bedrooms & bath, media room! Amenities 5 mins to Brookfield CC or Roswell Rec! Tennis on the street.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.