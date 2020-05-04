All apartments in Roswell
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:53 PM

220 Wind Shadow Court

220 Wind Shadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

220 Wind Shadow Court, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Ranch Spectacular! Enjoy Historic Roswell lifestyle & gorgeous UPGRADED home! NEW paint, lighting, plumbing, HVAC, molding, ceilings, bookcases, doors, windows, appliances, cabinetry, hardwoods, tile, counter tops, open walls!!! Spacious, bright, pristine inside/brick beautiful outside w/screened porch, deck fenced, level, almost acre PRIVATE lot! Amazing "in-law/teen suite"terrace level, w/full kitchen, two bedrooms & bath, media room! Amenities 5 mins to Brookfield CC or Roswell Rec! Tennis on the street.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Wind Shadow Court have any available units?
220 Wind Shadow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Wind Shadow Court have?
Some of 220 Wind Shadow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Wind Shadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
220 Wind Shadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Wind Shadow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Wind Shadow Court is pet friendly.
Does 220 Wind Shadow Court offer parking?
No, 220 Wind Shadow Court does not offer parking.
Does 220 Wind Shadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Wind Shadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Wind Shadow Court have a pool?
No, 220 Wind Shadow Court does not have a pool.
Does 220 Wind Shadow Court have accessible units?
No, 220 Wind Shadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Wind Shadow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Wind Shadow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
