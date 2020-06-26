All apartments in Roswell
2175 Westwind Drive

Location

2175 Westwind Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
In the Heart of Roswell! A sought after location in the desirable Mountain Park Elementary and Roswell HS District. On a quiet cul-de-sac street, this beautifully renovated house is also close to top private schools such as Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. Newer exterior and interior paint, newer carpet, SS appliances with an oversized walk in closet. Beautiful landscaped front & large back yard with private patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Walking distance from schools, shopping centers, restaurants and Trader Joe's. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 Westwind Drive have any available units?
2175 Westwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 2175 Westwind Drive have?
Some of 2175 Westwind Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Westwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Westwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Westwind Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2175 Westwind Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 2175 Westwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2175 Westwind Drive offers parking.
Does 2175 Westwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Westwind Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Westwind Drive have a pool?
No, 2175 Westwind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Westwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 2175 Westwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Westwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2175 Westwind Drive has units with dishwashers.
