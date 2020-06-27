All apartments in Roswell
210 Tenth Fairway
210 Tenth Fairway

210 Tenth Fairway · No Longer Available
Location

210 Tenth Fairway, Roswell, GA 30076
Horseshoe Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Roswell home minutes away from East Roswell Park! Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master on main has beautiful full bathroom with double vanity and freestanding shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms. Tons of closet space! Furnished screened-in pack porch with sitting and dining furniture, hot tub, and beautiful backyard are a must see! Amazing school district! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this property. Available September 10th. Broker co-op available, inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Tenth Fairway have any available units?
210 Tenth Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Tenth Fairway have?
Some of 210 Tenth Fairway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Tenth Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
210 Tenth Fairway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Tenth Fairway pet-friendly?
No, 210 Tenth Fairway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 210 Tenth Fairway offer parking?
No, 210 Tenth Fairway does not offer parking.
Does 210 Tenth Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Tenth Fairway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Tenth Fairway have a pool?
Yes, 210 Tenth Fairway has a pool.
Does 210 Tenth Fairway have accessible units?
No, 210 Tenth Fairway does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Tenth Fairway have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Tenth Fairway does not have units with dishwashers.
