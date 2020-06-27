210 Tenth Fairway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Gorgeous Roswell home minutes away from East Roswell Park! Beautiful hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Master on main has beautiful full bathroom with double vanity and freestanding shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms. Tons of closet space! Furnished screened-in pack porch with sitting and dining furniture, hot tub, and beautiful backyard are a must see! Amazing school district! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this property. Available September 10th. Broker co-op available, inquire.