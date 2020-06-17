206 Mill Creek Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Stop the Car! This Move In Ready Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, a Brick Front, Fresh Paint, and New Sustainable-Hardwood floorings on the First and Second Floor. The Kitchen offers New Granite Counters Top, New Stained Cabinets, New Stainless-Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Tile Flooring, Vent hood, and Stainless Steel Stove. Half Bath on the Main Level. Each Bedroom offers a Private Bath and Walk-In Closet! Washer and Dryer plus 2 Car Carport! Located conveniently to Interstate 400 North, Marta, Shopping and Dining This one is a Must See!