Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:52 AM

206 Mill Creek Place

206 Mill Creek Place · (678) 852-4427
Location

206 Mill Creek Place, Roswell, GA 30076

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Stop the Car! This Move In Ready Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, a Brick Front, Fresh Paint, and New Sustainable-Hardwood floorings on the First and Second Floor. The Kitchen offers New Granite Counters Top, New Stained Cabinets, New Stainless-Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Tile Flooring, Vent hood, and Stainless Steel Stove. Half Bath on the Main Level. Each Bedroom offers a Private Bath and Walk-In Closet! Washer and Dryer plus 2 Car Carport! Located conveniently to Interstate 400 North, Marta, Shopping and Dining This one is a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Mill Creek Place have any available units?
206 Mill Creek Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Mill Creek Place have?
Some of 206 Mill Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Mill Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
206 Mill Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Mill Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 206 Mill Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 206 Mill Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 206 Mill Creek Place does offer parking.
Does 206 Mill Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Mill Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Mill Creek Place have a pool?
No, 206 Mill Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 206 Mill Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 206 Mill Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Mill Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Mill Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
