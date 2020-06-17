206 Mill Creek Place

Amenities
Stop the Car! This Move In Ready Townhome offers 2 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bathrooms, a Brick Front, Fresh Paint, and New Sustainable-Hardwood floorings on the First and Second Floor. The Kitchen offers New Granite Counters Top, New Stained Cabinets, New Stainless-Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Tile Flooring, Vent hood, and Stainless Steel Stove. Half Bath on the Main Level. Each Bedroom offers a Private Bath and Walk-In Closet! Washer and Dryer plus 2 Car Carport! Located conveniently to Interstate 400 North, Marta, Shopping and Dining This one is a Must See!