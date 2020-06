Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Great room with fireplace with a gas starter, formal dining room, updated kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space and each has a private full bath. Covered parking for two cars. Hurry before it's gone! Listing managed by Saresa Mills