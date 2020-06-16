All apartments in Roswell
180 Park Bridge Lane
180 Park Bridge Lane

180 Park Bridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

180 Park Bridge Lane, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This gorgeous home is located minutes away from historic Roswell which features tons of restaurants, shops, arts & crafts festivals and more. The home backs up to Roswell Park which is perfect for taking the kids over for a picnic, play on the playgrounds or walk the trails. The home has been freshly painted and is ready for immediate move-in. Downstairs features the spacious living room with fireplace, half bath, adorable kitchen and separate formal dining. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bathroom. Amazing school system includes Roswell North Elementary, Crabapple Middle & Roswell High. Newly stained back porch overlooks beautiful, private backyard and two car garage make this the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Washer & Dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Park Bridge Lane have any available units?
180 Park Bridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Park Bridge Lane have?
Some of 180 Park Bridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Park Bridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
180 Park Bridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Park Bridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 180 Park Bridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 180 Park Bridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 180 Park Bridge Lane offers parking.
Does 180 Park Bridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Park Bridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Park Bridge Lane have a pool?
No, 180 Park Bridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 180 Park Bridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 180 Park Bridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Park Bridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Park Bridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
