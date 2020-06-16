180 Park Bridge Lane

Amenities

This gorgeous home is located minutes away from historic Roswell which features tons of restaurants, shops, arts & crafts festivals and more. The home backs up to Roswell Park which is perfect for taking the kids over for a picnic, play on the playgrounds or walk the trails. The home has been freshly painted and is ready for immediate move-in. Downstairs features the spacious living room with fireplace, half bath, adorable kitchen and separate formal dining. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Additional bedrooms are spacious with full, hall bathroom. Amazing school system includes Roswell North Elementary, Crabapple Middle & Roswell High. Newly stained back porch overlooks beautiful, private backyard and two car garage make this the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Washer & Dryer included!