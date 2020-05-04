All apartments in Roswell
162 Oxbo Rd
162 Oxbo Rd

162 Oxbo Road
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

162 Oxbo Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Roswell Condo, walk to park & restaurants - Property Id: 113107

Best of all worlds in Historic Roswell.
This cute condo is nestled hillside directly across from the Vickery Creek trail system, yet is walking distance to all the restaurants, shops, and attractions that Historic Roswell has to offer. It also provides direct access to GA 400 for easy commuting.

The property boasts
- One large master bedroom/one smaller bedroom
- W/D included
- bay window
- front deck w/ a view
- rear landing for grill
- kitchen with dining area and island
- room for additional storage
- two parking spaces
- and we will consider pets :)

This is a short-term lease until the end of this year, ideal for someone who is transitioning with work or looking to buy in the area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113107
Property Id 113107

(RLNE4888726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Oxbo Rd have any available units?
162 Oxbo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 Oxbo Rd have?
Some of 162 Oxbo Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Oxbo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
162 Oxbo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Oxbo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Oxbo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 162 Oxbo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 162 Oxbo Rd offers parking.
Does 162 Oxbo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Oxbo Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Oxbo Rd have a pool?
No, 162 Oxbo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 162 Oxbo Rd have accessible units?
No, 162 Oxbo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Oxbo Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Oxbo Rd has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

