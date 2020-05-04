162 Oxbo Rd

Amenities

Historic Roswell Condo, walk to park & restaurants - Property Id: 113107



Best of all worlds in Historic Roswell.

This cute condo is nestled hillside directly across from the Vickery Creek trail system, yet is walking distance to all the restaurants, shops, and attractions that Historic Roswell has to offer. It also provides direct access to GA 400 for easy commuting.



The property boasts

- One large master bedroom/one smaller bedroom

- W/D included

- bay window

- front deck w/ a view

- rear landing for grill

- kitchen with dining area and island

- room for additional storage

- two parking spaces

- and we will consider pets :)



This is a short-term lease until the end of this year, ideal for someone who is transitioning with work or looking to buy in the area.

