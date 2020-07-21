1515 Elgaen Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location. You will fall in love with your new home - walk to 3 of the best High Schools in the State, Blessed Trinity, Roswell High, and Fellowship Christian, and enjoy the nearby cultural events in downtown Roswell. This charming home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, a large private back yard and been completely renovated with the finest of luxury finishes including granite counter tops, wide-plank hardwood flooring, designer tile and bright carpet. Spacious, updated master suite with sitting area and 3 bright secondary bedrooms plus a loft/play room.