1515 Elgaen Place Drive

Amenities
Location, Location, Location. You will fall in love with your new home - walk to 3 of the best High Schools in the State, Blessed Trinity, Roswell High, and Fellowship Christian, and enjoy the nearby cultural events in downtown Roswell. This charming home has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, a large private back yard and been completely renovated with the finest of luxury finishes including granite counter tops, wide-plank hardwood flooring, designer tile and bright carpet. Spacious, updated master suite with sitting area and 3 bright secondary bedrooms plus a loft/play room.