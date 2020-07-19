145 Starboard Point

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Enter your townhome into the family room with gas fireplace. Walk up 4 steps to the main level which features a Master BR & BA on Main, large kitchen with eat in area, new appliances w/plenty of cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen features a spacious sunroom.



The deck runs the length of the townhome with entrances off the sunroom and the Master BR.

The upper-level feature 3 BR's & a full bath.



Enjoy the amenities that Martins Landing offers including swim, tennis, walking trail, bike trail & playground, family Bar-B-Q area and lake with walking trail.