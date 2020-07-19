All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 145 Starboard Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
145 Starboard Point
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:47 PM

145 Starboard Point

145 Starboard Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

145 Starboard Point, Roswell, GA 30076
Martin's Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Enter your townhome into the family room with gas fireplace. Walk up 4 steps to the main level which features a Master BR & BA on Main, large kitchen with eat in area, new appliances w/plenty of cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen features a spacious sunroom.

The deck runs the length of the townhome with entrances off the sunroom and the Master BR.
The upper-level feature 3 BR's & a full bath.

Enjoy the amenities that Martins Landing offers including swim, tennis, walking trail, bike trail & playground, family Bar-B-Q area and lake with walking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Starboard Point have any available units?
145 Starboard Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Starboard Point have?
Some of 145 Starboard Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Starboard Point currently offering any rent specials?
145 Starboard Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Starboard Point pet-friendly?
No, 145 Starboard Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 145 Starboard Point offer parking?
Yes, 145 Starboard Point offers parking.
Does 145 Starboard Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Starboard Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Starboard Point have a pool?
Yes, 145 Starboard Point has a pool.
Does 145 Starboard Point have accessible units?
No, 145 Starboard Point does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Starboard Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Starboard Point has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Manchester at Mansell
401 Huntington Dr
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Station Heights
100 Saratoga Dr
Roswell, GA 30022
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way
Roswell, GA 30022
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRoswell Luxury Places
Roswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Horseshoe Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College