Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible 3 side Brick townhome at prime location! Open floor plan with 2 car garage. Open, very bright kitchen overlooking to the family room and dining room. Granite countertop with backsplash. Hardwood floor on the main level. High ceiling with lots of natural light. Crown molding. Vaulted master with spacious closet. Attached 2 car garage parking. Easy access to 400, North point Mall and Avalon, Restaurant and shopping center. Good school district.