141 Roswell Commons Way

Amenities
Spacious Townhouse near Roswell Downtown - Property Id: 86031
Townhouse 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms in an amazing location! Right off Mansell and very close to downtown Roswell. Semi furnished has a large fenced backyard. Large eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and granite countertops. All Newly Tiled floors downstairs.Upgraded bathrooms with glass shower, washer and dryer included. Furniture includes Master, Large Flat screen T.V, All kitchen (including cutlery), and couch. br / br / In the attendance area of Mimosa Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, and Roswell High. Schools are subject to change and should be verified for accuracy. No smoking is permitted in this property and pets* are welcome .
The closest grocery stores are Walmart, Nouralain s Market, Stephen's Marketplace and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Flying Biscuit Cafe, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86031
Property Id 86031
(RLNE5002480)