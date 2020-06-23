All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

141 Roswell Commons Way

141 Roswell Commons Way · No Longer Available
Location

141 Roswell Commons Way, Roswell, GA 30076

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Townhouse near Roswell Downtown - Property Id: 86031

Townhouse 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms in an amazing location! Right off Mansell and very close to downtown Roswell. Semi furnished has a large fenced backyard. Large eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and granite countertops. All Newly Tiled floors downstairs.Upgraded bathrooms with glass shower, washer and dryer included. Furniture includes Master, Large Flat screen T.V, All kitchen (including cutlery), and couch. br / br / In the attendance area of Mimosa Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, and Roswell High. Schools are subject to change and should be verified for accuracy. No smoking is permitted in this property and pets* are welcome .

The closest grocery stores are Walmart, Nouralain s Market, Stephen's Marketplace and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Flying Biscuit Cafe, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86031
Property Id 86031

(RLNE5002480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Roswell Commons Way have any available units?
141 Roswell Commons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Roswell Commons Way have?
Some of 141 Roswell Commons Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Roswell Commons Way currently offering any rent specials?
141 Roswell Commons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Roswell Commons Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Roswell Commons Way is pet friendly.
Does 141 Roswell Commons Way offer parking?
No, 141 Roswell Commons Way does not offer parking.
Does 141 Roswell Commons Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Roswell Commons Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Roswell Commons Way have a pool?
No, 141 Roswell Commons Way does not have a pool.
Does 141 Roswell Commons Way have accessible units?
No, 141 Roswell Commons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Roswell Commons Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Roswell Commons Way has units with dishwashers.
