141 Roswell Commons Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Townhouse near Roswell Downtown - Property Id: 86031



Townhouse 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms in an amazing location! Right off Mansell and very close to downtown Roswell. Semi furnished has a large fenced backyard. Large eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and granite countertops. All Newly Tiled floors downstairs.Upgraded bathrooms with glass shower, washer and dryer included. Furniture includes Master, Large Flat screen T.V, All kitchen (including cutlery), and couch. br / br / In the attendance area of Mimosa Elementary, Elkins Pointe Middle, and Roswell High. Schools are subject to change and should be verified for accuracy. No smoking is permitted in this property and pets* are welcome .



The closest grocery stores are Walmart, Nouralain s Market, Stephen's Marketplace and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Flying Biscuit Cafe, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme.

