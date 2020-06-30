135 Prospect Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Historic Roswell location with Short walk to Canton Street...has all the cool shops and restaurants! Quaint front porch complete with ceiling fans & porch swing! Leaded glass front door leads to large open living and dining room. Family Room on rear of home is open to the upgraded kitchen with New Granite, butcher block & custom Stainless Steel Sink! Large master upstairs with tray ceiling, loads of windows & private master bath with dual sinks, separate tub & large walk-in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms with jack & jill bath between them! Beautiful rear & side yard!