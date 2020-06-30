All apartments in Roswell
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

135 Prospect Street

135 Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

135 Prospect Street, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Historic Roswell location with Short walk to Canton Street...has all the cool shops and restaurants! Quaint front porch complete with ceiling fans & porch swing! Leaded glass front door leads to large open living and dining room. Family Room on rear of home is open to the upgraded kitchen with New Granite, butcher block & custom Stainless Steel Sink! Large master upstairs with tray ceiling, loads of windows & private master bath with dual sinks, separate tub & large walk-in closet! 2 secondary bedrooms with jack & jill bath between them! Beautiful rear & side yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Prospect Street have any available units?
135 Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Prospect Street have?
Some of 135 Prospect Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Prospect Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 Prospect Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 135 Prospect Street offer parking?
Yes, 135 Prospect Street offers parking.
Does 135 Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 135 Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Prospect Street has units with dishwashers.

