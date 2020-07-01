1299 Minhinette Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

3Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Townhome in the HEART OF DOWNTOWN ROSWELL! Spacious end-unit Townhome located a short distance from the Busting Downtown Roswell shops/restaurants/etc. New Hardwoods throughout house; All 3 bedrooms upstairs; Master Bedroom with walk-in Closet & Bathroom w tile shower/tub; Located in Historical Roswell and close to 2 CITY PARKS w/ Walking Trails, Pool, Tennis, playgrounds and near 15+ restaurants; Kitchen opens to Dining Area and Main Living Area w Gas Fireplace; Stainless Appliances; 1/2 bath on Main; French doors open to Large Deck for entertaining; 2 Car Garage w storage/work area; Additional storage in attic