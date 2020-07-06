120 Roswell Farms Drive

Walk to Canton street! Updated 3+ home has a fully fenced in yard and plenty of privacy. The screened in deck is perfect for every season. Custom remodeled bathrooms with tiled stonework. High-end fixtures and tons of other upgrades. No move in fees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
