All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 120 Roswell Farms Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
120 Roswell Farms Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

120 Roswell Farms Drive

120 Roswell Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

120 Roswell Farms Drive, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Canton street! Updated 3+ home has a fully fenced in yard and plenty of privacy. The screened in deck is perfect for every season. Custom remodeled bathrooms with tiled stonework. High-end fixtures and tons of other upgrades. No move in fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Roswell Farms Drive have any available units?
120 Roswell Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Roswell Farms Drive have?
Some of 120 Roswell Farms Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Roswell Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Roswell Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Roswell Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Roswell Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 120 Roswell Farms Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Roswell Farms Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Roswell Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Roswell Farms Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Roswell Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Roswell Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Roswell Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Roswell Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Roswell Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Roswell Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Willeo Creek
88 Barrington Oaks Rdg
Roswell, GA 30075
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd
Roswell, GA 30076
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College