120 Roswell Farms Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk to Canton street! Updated 3+ home has a fully fenced in yard and plenty of privacy. The screened in deck is perfect for every season. Custom remodeled bathrooms with tiled stonework. High-end fixtures and tons of other upgrades. No move in fees.