Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool

Stately brick home on large, level, lot with built in pool. New paint and carpet. Master with his and hers closets. All rooms are generously sized to provide comfortable living for the whole family. Screened porch with ceiling fan and large deck with seating allows for year round entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, and highways.