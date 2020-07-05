1145 N. Coleman Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with large front yard!



*Charming hard wood flooring.

*Spacious kitchen with modern appliances.

*Cozy breakfast nook in kitchen.

*Large master bedroom with lots of storage space.

*Three bedrooms upstairs with large closets.

*Lots of windows throughout the home for natural lighting.

*Huge back porch with spacious yard.

*Large, unfinished basement for storage!!



Fireplace is decorative only



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com