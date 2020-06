Amenities

Ranch in Roswell on 2 acres, private but still close to amenities. Large rear entry garage and plenty of parking space with long driveway. New paint and carpet, laminate flooring. Rocking chair front porch. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 updated baths. Separate dining room. Large den with fireplace. Florida room overlooks private back yard. Large deck. Kitchen has stainless appliances, new granite and eat in area. Full unfinished basement with plenty of storage space.