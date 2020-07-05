112 Canton Way # 303

Amenities
Amazing rooftop TH, convenient intown Roswell living. Elevator, beautiful hardwoods, chef's kitchen center of living space w/premier SS appliances-dbl. ovens, gas cooktop & gorgeous quartz island. Open floor concept with large dining area on one end and fireside living room on the other. Entertainer's delight! Elegant master en-suite with coffee bar just outside, spa like master bath, dbl vanities, custom closets. Upstairs level ideal for entertainment w/wet bar & opens to rooftop w/skyline views. Lower level guest suite and great storage! Walk to shops & restaurants!