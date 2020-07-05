All apartments in Roswell
112 Canton Way # 303
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:14 PM

112 Canton Way # 303

112 Canton Way · No Longer Available
Location

112 Canton Way, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

garage
coffee bar
elevator
guest suite
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Amazing rooftop TH, convenient intown Roswell living. Elevator, beautiful hardwoods, chef's kitchen center of living space w/premier SS appliances-dbl. ovens, gas cooktop & gorgeous quartz island. Open floor concept with large dining area on one end and fireside living room on the other. Entertainer's delight! Elegant master en-suite with coffee bar just outside, spa like master bath, dbl vanities, custom closets. Upstairs level ideal for entertainment w/wet bar & opens to rooftop w/skyline views. Lower level guest suite and great storage! Walk to shops & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

