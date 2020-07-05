112 Canton Way # 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage guest suite hot tub

Amazing rooftop TH, convenient intown Roswell living. Elevator, beautiful hardwoods, chef's kitchen center of living space w/premier SS appliances-dbl. ovens, gas cooktop & gorgeous quartz island. Open floor concept with large dining area on one end and fireside living room on the other. Entertainer's delight! Elegant master en-suite with coffee bar just outside, spa like master bath, dbl vanities, custom closets. Upstairs level ideal for entertainment w/wet bar & opens to rooftop w/skyline views. Lower level guest suite and great storage! Walk to shops & restaurants!