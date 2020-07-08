All apartments in Roswell
Find more places like 1115 Willow Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roswell, GA
/
1115 Willow Bend
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

1115 Willow Bend

1115 Willow Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roswell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1115 Willow Bnd, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tranquility living at it's best. Great updated home on one private acre in the estate area of Roswell. 4 large bedrooms with 2.5 updated baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Property backs up to a very private lake with stream running to the side of the yard. Large unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Willow Bend have any available units?
1115 Willow Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Willow Bend have?
Some of 1115 Willow Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Willow Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Willow Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Willow Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Willow Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 1115 Willow Bend offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Willow Bend offers parking.
Does 1115 Willow Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Willow Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Willow Bend have a pool?
No, 1115 Willow Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Willow Bend have accessible units?
No, 1115 Willow Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Willow Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Willow Bend has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Crossing at Roswell
1450 Raintree Way
Roswell, GA 30076
Vickers Historic Roswell
1180 Canton St
Roswell, GA 30075
Enclave at Roswell
11251 Alpharetta Hwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Grande Oaks
100 Legacy Oaks Cir
Roswell, GA 30076
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing
Roswell, GA 30076

Similar Pages

Roswell 1 BedroomsRoswell 2 Bedrooms
Roswell Dog Friendly ApartmentsRoswell Pet Friendly Places
Roswell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College