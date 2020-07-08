1115 Willow Bend

Tranquility living at it's best. Great updated home on one private acre in the estate area of Roswell. 4 large bedrooms with 2.5 updated baths. Remodeled kitchen with granite. Property backs up to a very private lake with stream running to the side of the yard. Large unfinished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
