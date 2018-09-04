All apartments in Roswell
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

110 Huntington Court

110 Huntington Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Huntington Court, Roswell, GA 30075
Litchfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Back on market! One of a kind home w/stunning, high end renovations. From the brand new kitchen & top of the line theater room w/new screen & projector system to the gorgeous mstr suite the main w/spa bath, the $250K+ in improvements is evident throughout. Two story great room w/stone fireplace and oversized windows. Fully remodeled baths. New flooring and new detached garage w/storage and a side entry. New, whole house water filtration system. Large, lovely yard. Incredible workmanship! Home is also listed for sale. Pets considered w/conditions, & $250 nonref. fee/pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Huntington Court have any available units?
110 Huntington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Huntington Court have?
Some of 110 Huntington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Huntington Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Huntington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Huntington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Huntington Court is pet friendly.
Does 110 Huntington Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 Huntington Court offers parking.
Does 110 Huntington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Huntington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Huntington Court have a pool?
No, 110 Huntington Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Huntington Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Huntington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Huntington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Huntington Court has units with dishwashers.
