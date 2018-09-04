110 Huntington Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Back on market! One of a kind home w/stunning, high end renovations. From the brand new kitchen & top of the line theater room w/new screen & projector system to the gorgeous mstr suite the main w/spa bath, the $250K+ in improvements is evident throughout. Two story great room w/stone fireplace and oversized windows. Fully remodeled baths. New flooring and new detached garage w/storage and a side entry. New, whole house water filtration system. Large, lovely yard. Incredible workmanship! Home is also listed for sale. Pets considered w/conditions, & $250 nonref. fee/pet.