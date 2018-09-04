110 Huntington Court

Amenities
Back on market! One of a kind home w/stunning, high end renovations. From the brand new kitchen & top of the line theater room w/new screen & projector system to the gorgeous mstr suite the main w/spa bath, the $250K+ in improvements is evident throughout. Two story great room w/stone fireplace and oversized windows. Fully remodeled baths. New flooring and new detached garage w/storage and a side entry. New, whole house water filtration system. Large, lovely yard. Incredible workmanship! Home is also listed for sale. Pets considered w/conditions, & $250 nonref. fee/pet.