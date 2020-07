Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate 3BR/3BA Tradition home in Olde Roswell. - Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in the Olde Roswell community. Open kitchen and family room, separate living room. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet and extra storage. Fresh paint, new carpet and refinished wood floors. Sunroom and fenced back yard, only minutes from Canton St and all the amenities of the City of Roswell.



(RLNE5815995)