Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace microwave

Fabulous Location. Easy walk to all the fun restaurants and shops of Canton Street and Downtown Roswell! Quiet and peaceful, yet easy walk to all the wonderful amenities Roswell Parks and Recreation offers too. 3 story town home with a bedroom and full bath on each level. 2 car carport. Tons of storage in basement. Large spacious closets and bedrooms. Perfect location and roommate floorplan.