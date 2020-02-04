All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 3583 Hopkins Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3583 Hopkins Ct
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

3583 Hopkins Ct

3583 Hopkins Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Powder Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3583 Hopkins Court, Powder Springs, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 beds 2.5 baths property in Powder Springs!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1159545

Great condition 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, spacious living room with powder room on the main floor, large closet for storage and kitchen/dining room area. Fenced in private backyard with covered deck and outside storage.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3583 Hopkins Ct is currently being rented for $1195/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5391491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3583 Hopkins Ct have any available units?
3583 Hopkins Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Powder Springs, GA.
Is 3583 Hopkins Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3583 Hopkins Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3583 Hopkins Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Powder Springs.
Does 3583 Hopkins Ct offer parking?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3583 Hopkins Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3583 Hopkins Ct have a pool?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3583 Hopkins Ct have accessible units?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3583 Hopkins Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3583 Hopkins Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3583 Hopkins Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Powder Springs 2 BedroomsPowder Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Powder Springs Apartments with BalconyPowder Springs Apartments with Pool
Powder Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College