All apartments in Powder Springs
Find more places like 3337 Thornbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Powder Springs, GA
/
3337 Thornbridge Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3337 Thornbridge Drive
3337 Thornbridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Powder Springs
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location
3337 Thornbridge Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5483125)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive have any available units?
3337 Thornbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Powder Springs, GA
.
Is 3337 Thornbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Thornbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Thornbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Powder Springs
.
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Thornbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Thornbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
