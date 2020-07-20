All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 527 N Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
527 N Fairfield Dr
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

527 N Fairfield Dr

527 North Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

527 North Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Recently renovated house - Property Id: 126240

527 North Fairfield Drive: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional style home with fireplace and master on main. Attached 2 car garage. Wooded back yard. Close to shopping and restaurants at The Avenue in PTC and 15 minutes to I-85 access.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126240
Property Id 126240

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4930046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 N Fairfield Dr have any available units?
527 N Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 527 N Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 527 N Fairfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 N Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
527 N Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 N Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 N Fairfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 527 N Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 527 N Fairfield Dr offers parking.
Does 527 N Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 N Fairfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 N Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 527 N Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 527 N Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 527 N Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 527 N Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 N Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 N Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 527 N Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPeachtree City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsPeachtree City 3 Bedroom Apartments
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University