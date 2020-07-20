527 N Fairfield Dr

Amenities

527 North Fairfield Drive: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional style home with fireplace and master on main. Attached 2 car garage. Wooded back yard. Close to shopping and restaurants at The Avenue in PTC and 15 minutes to I-85 access.

No Dogs Allowed



