Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:28 AM

107 Nettlecure Ct

107 Nettlecure Court · No Longer Available
Location

107 Nettlecure Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA , NEW KITCHEN CABINET WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP NEW DISHWASHER NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS AND NEW CARPET, FENCED IN BACK YARD, ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC LOT ON DEAD END STREET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Nettlecure Ct have any available units?
107 Nettlecure Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 107 Nettlecure Ct have?
Some of 107 Nettlecure Ct's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Nettlecure Ct currently offering any rent specials?
107 Nettlecure Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Nettlecure Ct pet-friendly?
No, 107 Nettlecure Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 107 Nettlecure Ct offer parking?
No, 107 Nettlecure Ct does not offer parking.
Does 107 Nettlecure Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Nettlecure Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Nettlecure Ct have a pool?
No, 107 Nettlecure Ct does not have a pool.
Does 107 Nettlecure Ct have accessible units?
No, 107 Nettlecure Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Nettlecure Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Nettlecure Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Nettlecure Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Nettlecure Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
