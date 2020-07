Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access

Once you make The Preserve at Terrell Mill your home, you’ll never want to leave. Stylishly designed to maximize space, comfort and convenience, our stunning one- and two-bedroom apartments in Marietta, GA are perfectly suited to your needs. Extra little touches like large open interiors brimming with natural light, private patios, separate dining areas and cozy fireplaces make the Preserve at Terrell Mill the perfect living experience. Our luxurious amenities package includes two sparkling pools, four lighted tennis courts, a plush community clubhouse, cyber cafe and so much more. Our premium location just off I-75 takes the hassle out of commuting and with an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment options.